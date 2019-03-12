Image caption Margaret and Sharon Harris died at their home in Hadlow

A man searched online for the phrase "how long for murder" before he killed two of his neighbours and seriously injured a third, a court heard.

Margaret Harris, 78, and her daughter Sharon, 55, died at their home in Hadlow, Kent, after being stabbed by Jack Ralph, a jury at Maidstone Crown Court was told.

David Harris, 76, survived with serious injuries after Mr Ralph, 28, attacked the family with a kitchen knife.

He denies murder and attempted murder.

Mr Ralph, who was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia in 2017, later told police he had been in a "blind rage" when he carried out the attack and was "in full regret".

Philip Bennetts QC, prosecuting, said Mr Ralph knocked on the front door of the home in Carpenters Lane on the morning of 29 September 2018 and launched a knife attack on his neighbours.

'Covered in blood'

Mr Harris had described how the defendant was "bashing" him with a knife as he tried to fend him off with a rolling pin, the court heard.

He was stabbed multiple times and called emergency services as he lay on the floor.

Mr Harris told the operator: "We've all been stabbed by a knife.... [he] attacked three of us, my wife, my daughter and myself. Who's alive and who's dead I don't know. We're all covered in blood."

Mr Bennetts said it was not disputed that Mr Ralph had carried out the attack, but the defence had "raised the issue of insanity".

He said: "It is the prosecution case that, at the material time, that he did know what he was doing was wrong."

The trial continues.