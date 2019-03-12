Image caption Debbie Griggs has not been since 5 May 1999

A man has been charged with murder over the disappearance of his pregnant wife 20 years ago.

Andrew Griggs, 56, is accused of killing Debbie Griggs in May 1999.

The 34-year-old mother-of-three was pregnant with her fourth child when she went missing from Walmer in Deal on the evening of 5 May 1999. Her car was found a week later.

Police have released repeated appeals for information in the years after she went missing.

Det Supt Paul Fotheringham said: "Despite extensive searches and appeals for information detectives were unable to locate Debbie, who was a devoted mother of three young children and expecting her fourth child."

Mr Griggs, of Ringwood Road, St Leonards, Dorset, has been remanded in custody and will appear at Maidstone Crown Court on 14 March.