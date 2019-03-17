Image copyright Google Image caption The man was found dead in Cambridge Crescent, Maidstone

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was found dead with a suspected gunshot wound.

Emergency services were called to Cambridge Crescent, Maidstone, at 10:45 GMT on Sunday, where the man in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another local man, also in his 50s, was arrested on suspicion of murder and Kent Police confirmed it had also recovered a firearm.

The victim's next of kin have been informed.

Detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate are investigating and appealing for witnesses to come forward.