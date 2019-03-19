Maidstone murder charge after man shot dead
- 19 March 2019
A man has been charged with murder after another man was shot dead.
Andrew Jenkins, 54, from Rochester, was found in Cambridge Crescent, Maidstone, on Sunday at about 10:45 GMT with gunshot wounds.
Kent Police said 54-year-old Jeffery Mills, of Cambridge Crescent, was due before Medway magistrates later.
Mr Mills has been charged with murder, possession of ammunition without a firearms licence and two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon.