Maidstone murder charge after man shot dead

  • 19 March 2019
Cambridge Crescent, Maidstone Image copyright Google
Image caption Andrew Jenkins was found dead in Cambridge Crescent, Maidstone

A man has been charged with murder after another man was shot dead.

Andrew Jenkins, 54, from Rochester, was found in Cambridge Crescent, Maidstone, on Sunday at about 10:45 GMT with gunshot wounds.

Kent Police said 54-year-old Jeffery Mills, of Cambridge Crescent, was due before Medway magistrates later.

Mr Mills has been charged with murder, possession of ammunition without a firearms licence and two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon.

