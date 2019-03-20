Kent

Folkestone pub landlord shooting probe suspect bailed

Foord Road, Folkestone Image copyright Empics
Image caption Eyewitnesses said a cordon was placed around the Red Cow in Foord Road

A man arrested over the fatal shooting of a pub landlord has been released while inquiries continue.

Joe Daniels, 58, died after being found unresponsive inside the Red Cow pub in Foord Road, Folkestone, at about 11:30 GMT on 22 November 2017.

He died from a gunshot wound and a firearm was found at the scene, Kent Police said.

The man in his 20s had been arrested in Westgate on suspicion of murder and conspiracy to supply firearms.

Another 23-year-old man from Canterbury, who was arrested on 31 January 2018 on suspicion of murder, remains under investigation.

