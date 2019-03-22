Image copyright Barcroft Media/Getty Image caption The Dover Strait is the world's busiest shipping route

A search is under way for a group of migrants reported to have come ashore in Kent.

Police officers were called to St Margaret's Bay, Dover, at about 07:00 GMT following the reported sightings.

They are "assisting Border Force to locate the individuals", Kent Police said. The Home Office has been contacted.

In a second incident, the force was made aware of a vessel with suspected migrants aboard near Dungeness.

The vessel was intercepted by Border Force, just after 07:15 GMT.

HM Coastguard confirmed it has been assisting Border Force with two incidents off the Kent coast.

It said it was "only concerned with preservation of life, rescuing those in trouble and bringing them safely back to shore, where they will be handed over to the relevant partner emergency services or authorities."