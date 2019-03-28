Image copyright Barcroft Media/Getty Image caption The Dover Strait is the world's busiest shipping route

Two small inflatable boats carrying 18 migrants have been intercepted off the Kent coast after crossing the Channel.

Five men were found in one boat about four miles south of Folkestone at about 04:00 GMT.

A second small boat carrying a group of 13 people, consisting of men, women and children, was found two miles closer to Folkestone about an hour later.

They were all brought to Dover and transferred to immigration officials for questioning, the Home Office said.

None of their nationalities has been confirmed.

