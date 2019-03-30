Eleven migrants found in small boat near Ramsgate
- 30 March 2019
Eleven people have been detained after a small boat carrying migrants was intercepted in the English Channel.
Border Force said it responded to a "small boat incident" at 07:30 GMT near Ramsgate in Kent. HM Coastguard provided assistance.
The migrants were brought to shore for medical assessments and were found to be well.
They have been transferred to immigration officials for interview, Border Force added.
