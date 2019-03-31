Harrietsham crash: Man in hospital after car hits house
- 31 March 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been taken to hospital after a car crashed into a house in Kent.
Eight people had to leave the property in Southfields Way, Harrietsham, after the single-vehicle crash at about 21:00 GMT on Saturday.
Firefighters helped to make the scene safe, while the British Red Cross provided practical support to the residents.
Damage to two properties has been reported and council structural engineers have been made aware.
Kent Police said inquiries were ongoing.