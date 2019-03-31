Image caption The residents escaped serious injury

A man has been taken to hospital after a car crashed into a house in Kent.

Eight people had to leave the property in Southfields Way, Harrietsham, after the single-vehicle crash at about 21:00 GMT on Saturday.

Firefighters helped to make the scene safe, while the British Red Cross provided practical support to the residents.

Damage to two properties has been reported and council structural engineers have been made aware.

Kent Police said inquiries were ongoing.