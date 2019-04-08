Dunkirk caravan site death: Four men arrested
- 8 April 2019
Four men are being held on suspicion of murder after the death of a man at a caravan site.
A man in his 20s was found with a serious chest injury at Gate Hill in Dunkirk, near Canterbury, Kent, at about 19:00 BST on Sunday.
Kent Police was called to the site, where the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Four men - three in their 30s and the fourth in his 20s - were arrested at the site and remain in custody.