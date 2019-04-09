Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Police were called to Gate Hill in Dunkirk, near Canterbury, Kent, at about 19:00 BST on Sunday

A fifth man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a man at a caravan site.

A man in his 20s was found with a serious chest injury at Gate Hill in Dunkirk, near Canterbury, Kent, at about 19:00 BST on Sunday.

Kent Police was called to the site but the man died at the scene.

Four men - three in their 30s and one in his 20s - were arrested at the site on Sunday. Two have since released without charge.

A local man aged in his 40s was arrested earlier.

Two men remain in police custody while the investigation continues.