Image caption Kay Kilby would have celebrated her 101st birthday in July

Tributes have been paid to a 100-year-old woman who was killed in a fire at her home in Kent.

Former World War Two nurse Kay Kilby died after her mobile home at Longbeech Park in Canterbury Road, Charing, caught alight on Tuesday afternoon.

Fire crews were called to the site at 14:30 BST but were unable to rescue Ms Kilby, who was trapped inside.

Friends and family described her as a loving mother and auntie who was always "fabulous, friendly and independent".

Ms Kilby would have celebrated her 101st birthday in July.

Image caption Firefighters were unable to rescue Ms Kilby from the fire

Neighbour Reginald Kemp saw the fire and tried to rescue Ms Kilby but it was too fierce.

"Smoke was coming out from everywhere," he said.

"I went to the kitchen door but there was too much heat and smoke to enter. I just felt helpless."

Longbeech Park is a residential development offering permanent homes.

A spokesman for the Haulfryn Group, which runs it, said on-park staff provided assistance to the emergency services, and the park remained open to residents as normal.

"We would like to express our condolences to the family of the deceased," a statement said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.