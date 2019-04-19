Image copyright Google Image caption The man died by the Borough Green Road roundabout in Kent

Police have appealed for witnesses following the death of a pedestrian near a roundabout.

At 15:15 BST on Thursday officers were made aware of concerns for the welfare of a man on the A25, Borough Green Road, Kent.

South East Coast Ambulance Service attended with police and a man in his 30s, from the Sittingbourne area, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and an investigation is under way.

Officers want to hear from anyone who may have seen the man, or has any other information that may assist their inquiries.