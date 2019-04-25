Image copyright KFRS Image caption Kiki "enjoyed a cuddle with the crew" after being rescued

A dog that fell 40 metres down a well was rescued by firefighters who lured the pet into a bag using dog food.

Kiki, a three-year-old pug, appeared uninjured after being pulled from the bottom of the well in her owners' garden in Rainham, Kent.

Firefighters said it was too dangerous for them to enter and improvised using rope and a kit bag.

Graham Porter, of Kent Fire and Rescue Service, said: "It's a miracle she didn't appear to have any injuries."

"She seemed OK and enjoyed a cuddle with the crew post-rescue," he added.

The rescue took about 45 minutes, the fire service said

The fire service was called at about 20:00 BST on 23 April and had completed the rescue operation within 45 minutes of arriving at the property in Meresborough Road.

Firefighters tied ropes to the handles of an empty kit bag and filled it with dog food, before lowering it into the well. Kiki climbed into the bag and was hauled up by two firefighters.

"The crew expected her to have some nasty injuries, but to their surprise she bounced straight out of the bag and ran around the garden," the fire service said.

Kiki appeared to be uninjured by the fall

