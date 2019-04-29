Man admits Christmas Day murder of wife
- 29 April 2019
A husband has admitted murdering his wife at their home on Christmas Day.
Parwin Quriashi, 19, was found dead in a flat in Kentish Court, London Road, Maidstone, shortly after 13:00 GMT on 25 December.
Kent Police said the teenager had suffered "significant injuries".
Mohammad Qoraishi, 27, pleaded guilty to her murder during a hearing at Maidstone Crown Court earlier and was remanded in custody. He is due to be sentenced on Friday.