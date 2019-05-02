Image caption Wesley Adyinka, 37, died in the street near his Maidstone home

A fourth person has been charged over the death of a man in a Kent street.

Wesley Adyinka, 37, died from a stab wound near his home in Knightrider Street, Maidstone on 10 February. A woman in her 30s was also stabbed.

Julian Grant, 27, of Tull Street in Mitcham, south London has been charged with joint venture murder and grievous bodily harm .

He is due to appear at Maidstone Crown Court on 17 May.

Kevin Roach, 39, of South Norwood, south-east London, was charged with murder on 11 February and is due to stand trial at Maidstone Crown Court on 12 August.

Rodney Harris, 37, from Croydon, and a 17-year-old boy from Streatham, south-west London, have been charged with joint-venture murder and are due to stand trial at the same court on 14 October.

All three are also charged with causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent to a woman in her 30s.