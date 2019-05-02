A woman has denied fraudulently accepting more than £45,000 in donations for an illness she allegedly did not have.

Nicole Elkabbas, 40, of Edge End Road, Broadstairs, is alleged to have falsely claimed to need cancer treatment.

She received donations from the public between February and August 2018, Kent Police said.

Appearing at Margate Magistrates' Court, Ms Elkabbas denied six counts of fraud by false representation.

She was granted bail ahead of a trial at Canterbury Crown Court.

