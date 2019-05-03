Image caption Labour, the Greens and the Liberal Democrats made gains at the expense of the Tories

The Conservatives have lost overall control of Folkestone and Hythe after 15 years in power.

Leader of the group David Monk predicted of a loss of overall power and the possible need for a "rainbow coalition" of various parties before the results were revealed at 05:00 BST.

The party lost 10 seats, and UKIP lost five, while Labour, the Greens and the Liberal Democrats made gains.

Mr Monk said he was actually "relieved" as he expected a "wipe out".

The Tories still make up the largest party, with 13 of the 30 seats, and Mr Monk said he was confident of forming a minority administration.

The Greens saw big gains with six new seats, including usurping the Tories of all three Hythe councillor positions.

In 2016, Labour lost its only representative on the council when Claire Jeffrey quit the party after Jeremy Corbyn was re-elected as leader.

Like the Greens, it too gained six new seats this year.

The Liberal democrats gained two.

Mr Monk said "the mood is very angry out there".

Dartford Borough Council retained a Tory majority, but lost three seats to Labour.

Medway Council also held its Conservative majority administration, with 33 seats out of 55.

UKIP lost all of its four seats, and Labour gained five to hold 20 in total.

Two independent candidates were also elected.

Chatham and Aylesford MP Tracey Crouch said turnout in Medway looked to be at its lowest for more than a decade.

She added: "Both main parties have found it hard to get supporters out, people feel genuinely disappointed in what's happening in Westminster over Brexit.

"Many people have been saying democracy has died and therefore why should they come out and support our candidates?

"I think the smaller parties will benefit from problems over Brexit."

