Image copyright Google Image caption The woman got trapped Margate Adult Education Centre on Friday and was found by police on Sunday

A cleaner trapped in a lift for two days was only found after she was reported missing.

The woman in her 50s, who has not been named, got trapped at Margate Adult Education Centre in Kent after the building closed last Friday.

She was reported missing at 12:45 BST on Sunday and police found her at the council building.

Officers were able to open the lift and free her. She was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

Kent County Council (KCC) said it was contacted on Tuesday by Kier Facilities Management, which is cleans and maintains the building, with a report that a member of its staff had been trapped in the lift.

'Stressful ordeal'

A spokesman said: "KCC and Kier have launched an immediate investigation into the events, which is currently progressing.

"We are unable to comment further until the investigation is complete.

"We are assured that Kier is providing support to the individual for what must have been a stressful ordeal."

The council said it would be working with Kier to ensure "any lessons are learnt from the incident".

The Health and Safety Executive has been made aware.