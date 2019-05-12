Image copyright Leon Neal/Getty Images

Two boats carrying migrants, including children, have been intercepted off the Kent coast, the Border Force said.

Coastguard crews were called to help and a spokesperson said they were "only concerned with the preservation of life" with anyone rescued being passed to the "relevant authorities".

The Home Office said it would provide further details when the "situations have been resolved".

Two children were among 16 migrants intercepted in the Channel on Saturday.

A note on terminology: The BBC uses the term migrant to refer to all people on the move who have yet to complete the legal process of claiming asylum. This group includes people likely to be granted refugee status, as well as people who are seeking jobs and better lives, who governments are likely to rule are economic migrants.