Kent boat migrants: Man in court after 27 cross Channel
- 15 May 2019
A man has appeared in court charged with an immigration offence linked to the arrival of 27 migrants who crossed the Channel in dinghies.
Two boats were intercepted by Border Force off the Kent coast on Christmas Day 2018 and on 27 March.
Sarbast Mohammad Hama, 31, of no fixed abode, is charged with conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration.
He appeared before Lewes Crown Court where he was remanded in custody until the next hearing on 8 July.