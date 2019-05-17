Image copyright Kent Police Image caption Carl Eldred punched his older brother while they were travelling in a taxi

A man who admitted killing his brother in an argument has been jailed for four years.

Carl Eldred, 33, from Langton Green, Kent, had faced a murder charge but pleaded guilty to manslaughter at Maidstone Crown Court in April.

He was handed a four-year prison term on Friday.

Eldred had argued with his 36-year-old brother Lee on 28 December in a taxi on the A26 near Hadlow and punched him in the head.

After the hearing, Det Insp Matt Banks from Kent Police said the pair were passengers in the taxi with two other people when they started an argument that culminated in Carl punching Lee, from Tonbridge.

The driver stopped the taxi and one of the passengers gave first aid to Lee who was unresponsive, police said.

Paramedics arrived and continued treatment but he died at the scene.

Det Insp Banks said: "Carl Eldred failed to consider the risks when he punched his brother and is now paying the consequences with a jail sentence."