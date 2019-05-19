Two killed in Lydd car river crash
- 19 May 2019
Two people have died after a car crashed into a river in the early hours of Saturday.
The Mini Cooper came off Dengermarsh Road in Lydd at about 03:40 BST.
A man and a woman, both in their 20s and from the Maidstone area, who were in the car died in hospital.
Another man who was also in the vehicle was injured but not seriously, Kent Police said. The force urged anyone who witnessed the crash to contact the force.