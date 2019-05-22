Image copyright Kent Police Image caption Simon Childs was described in court as a "jealous and obsessive man"

A man who killed his mother-in-law by deliberately setting fire to the family home has been found guilty of murder.

Simon Childs, 52, started the blaze in West Malling, Kent, in November last year, in which 65-year-old Jackie Allen died and another person was injured.

He was also found guilty of attempted murder, and he will be sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on Friday.

Childs' estranged wife was not at the house in Spitfire Road at the time of the fire on 17 November.

He was described in court as a "jealous and obsessive man with a history of erratic behaviour" after his marriage breakup.

Childs, of Hurricane Road, West Malling, had denied murder and attempted murder.