Image copyright Google Image caption The man's next of kin have been informed, police said

A man has died in a crash in Kent which is believed to have involved another car that failed to stop.

A black Peugeot 206 overturned in the crash, which happened on the A229 Blue Bell Hill shortly after midnight.

The 23-year-old driver, who is from Buckinghamshire, died at the scene.

The crash happened between the Lord Lees Roundabout and the slip road leading to Eccles and Aylesford. A red BMW is thought to have been involved but did not stop.

Police are appealing for witnesses.