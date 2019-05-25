Kent crash death: Police hunt red BMW after man killed
- 25 May 2019
A man has died in a crash in Kent which is believed to have involved another car that failed to stop.
A black Peugeot 206 overturned in the crash, which happened on the A229 Blue Bell Hill shortly after midnight.
The 23-year-old driver, who is from Buckinghamshire, died at the scene.
The crash happened between the Lord Lees Roundabout and the slip road leading to Eccles and Aylesford. A red BMW is thought to have been involved but did not stop.
Police are appealing for witnesses.