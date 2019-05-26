Image copyright Google Image caption The newborn baby was found abandoned outside Darent Valley Hospital's main entrance early on Friday

Tracing a car seen near a hospital could help find the mother of a newborn baby found abandoned outside it, police have said.

The baby, found in Darent Valley Hospital's entrance early on Friday, is "safe, uninjured and well supported" by medical staff, Kent Police added.

Officers said a dark-coloured car was seen nearby at the time the baby was left - between 02:30 and 03:30 BST.

They urged drivers with dashcams who were in the area to check recordings.

The car is described as a four-door, saloon-type vehicle.

No further details about the baby have yet been released.

'Nothing to fear'

Det Supt Gavin Moss said: "It is really important that we locate the mother as we need to ensure she is safe and receives any support she may need.

"I would like to stress that this is about ensuring the mother's wellbeing, there is nothing to fear in coming forward."

He urged the mother - or anyone who knows who she is - to call 999.