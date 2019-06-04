Image copyright Google Image caption The homeless man was sitting on a bench in Week Street when he was attacked

A homeless man was attacked and robbed by four teenagers after refusing to give them alcohol and cigarettes.

The man was sitting on a bench in Week Street, Maidstone, when he was targeted at about 21:45 BST on Thursday.

When he refused the teenagers' demands, the three boys and a girl pulled him to his feet before he managed to run away.

After falling over he was repeatedly assaulted and his mobile phone, alcohol and cash were taken. One boy returned later and struck the man in the face.

The three boys are believed to be about 15 to 17 and of slim or skinny build, a Kent Police spokesman said.

Two had blond hair and the other had dark hair. The girl had long blonde hair and was wearing jeans or trousers and a black jacket.

Any witnesses are asked to contact the force.