James O'Rourke had considered Neil Taylor to be a friend

A murderer has been jailed for life after a man was beaten, slashed and dropped into the stairwell of a block of flats.

Drug addict Neil Taylor, who was convicted at Maidstone Crown Court in October, will serve at least 22 years.

Victim James O'Rourke was punched, kicked and slashed with a knife during a drugs row in Chatham.

A judge told Taylor, 37, he had played an essential part in the "ferocious attack" in August 2017.

The court heard 29-year-old Mr O'Rourke was killed inside a flat in Shipwrights Avenue before his body was stripped of all clothing, apart from his underwear, and dropped halfway down the stairwell.

Mr O'Rourke had considered Taylor, also of Shipwrights Avenue, to be a friend.

Neil Taylor played an essential part in the "ferocious" attack, Judge Philip Statman said

Kent Police said crime scene investigators found blood stains on the kitchen ceiling of the flat, the surrounding walls and white goods.

The force said CCTV had placed Taylor at the scene at the time.

Det Sgt Stephen Biddiss said: "Mr O'Rourke sustained 60 injuries following this horrendous attack by a man he knew and trusted.

"Not only was he betrayed by a friend. After he was hurt, he was left to die inside the flat, rather than receive the help he desperately needed."

Kent Police was called to the block of flats in Shipwrights Avenue, Chatham, in August 2017

Det Sgt Biddiss said throughout the trial Taylor denied the charges, forcing Mr O'Rourke's family to hear the details surrounding his death.

He commended the family for their integrity, adding that he hoped the outcome of the trial offered "some comfort".

Caroline Rushworth, 36, also of Shipwrights Avenue, and Daniel Fox, 36, of no fixed address, were cleared at earlier hearings.