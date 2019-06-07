Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Cells were in lockdown for several hours

Several people have been taken to hospital after a confrontation between a convicted criminal and security staff in the cells at Maidstone Crown Court.

A judge told a courtroom the prisoner, who was returned to Belmarsh, was found with "contraband" and the suggestion was that it was a weapon.

The judge said there were some injuries and a number of people had been taken to hospital.

The court has not yet released further information.

Kent Police and the ambulance service were not called to the incident.

Other cases that were due to be heard were postponed until the lockdown, which lasted for several hours, finished at about midday.