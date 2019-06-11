A man has been jailed for setting light to a mobile home in Kent.

William Smith Snr, 54, pleaded guilty to violent disorder, and damaging property recklessly as to endanger life following the blaze at Stockbury Valley in Sittingbourne on 5 May 2018.

Smith, of Miller Close, Kemsley, was sentenced to seven years and four months at Maidstone Crown Court.

His son, also William Smith, was sentenced at a previous hearing for his role in the disorder.

In December, Smith Jnr pleaded guilty to affray and was jailed for 19 months.

At the same hearing another relative, Eli Smith, of Lewis Close, Faversham, admitted violent disorder and was sentenced to two years and nine months.

Smith Snr had sentencing delayed while psychiatric reports were prepared.