Image caption Hu Shuangyan was convicted of conspiring to run brothels

A woman has been found guilty of helping to run a network of brothels from rental properties.

Hu Shuangyan, 37, was part of a gang that housed sex workers at flats in Kent, Essex and London, Maidstone Crown Court was told during the trial.

The gang tricked estate agents by posing as employees of Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei, the court heard.

Hu, a Chinese national, was also convicted of money laundering.

Geng Yali, 20, and Wong Pikwa, 27, both of Tomlins Walk, Islington, were found not guilty of all charges.

'False names'

Alan Gardner, for the prosecution, had told the court the gang rented flats in Tunbridge Wells, Tonbridge, Essex and London "using false names, claiming to work for the Chinese mobile phone company Huawei".

The gang had "a number of sex workers at their disposal, who would frequently change location," he said.

Police found £1,000 in cash and a woman "scantily dressed in a cheerleading outfit" when they raided one flat in Lime Hill Road, Tunbridge Wells, the court heard.

The court heard that Ms Hu's partner Zhang Dongning was at the centre of the conspiracy.

He earlier pleaded guilty to money laundering and running brothels, the court heard.

Hu, of St Kildas Road, Harrow, will be sentenced on Friday.