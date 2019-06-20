Image copyright Lucy Hall Image caption The form was sent to parents of Year 9 students, who are aged 13 and 14

A school asked children to nominate their peers for awards including "best looking", "biggest ego" and "biggest poser".

The voting form was sent to parents of pupils at Hugh Christie School in Tonbridge, Kent.

Other categories in the Year 9 celebration assembly awards included "biggest strop" and "best couple".

The school has apologised for the "inappropriate" form and launched an investigation.

Lucy Hall, whose nephew received the form from the school, tweeted: "Parents are appalled by this.

"School is hard enough when you are 14 to create awards over best looking boy and girl. Shocking."

Comments on social media have described the form as "weird", "despicable" and "horrendous".

Vic tweeted: "Why not have things like: kindest pupil, most enthusiastic, most sporty, best jokes, tries the best, most helpful, most friendly, most likely to invent something/ be a millionaire/change the world/be PM.... you know...qualities we want to encourage....."

The school posted on Twitter that students had been told to "disregard the form" and the member of staff had been "spoken to".

The school posted on Twitter that students had been told to "disregard the form" and the member of staff had been "spoken to".

Its executive head, Jon Barker, issued a statement which said: "I wish to apologise unreservedly for the awards nomination form circulated to students and seen by parents that has caused offence.

"We will apologise to all students who received a form today and explain why we believe it was inappropriate to use. We have also emailed parents to apologise."

He said the form had been withdrawn and an investigation launched.