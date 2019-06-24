Woman beaten 'for liking Facebook post'

Image copyright Kent Police Image caption Bridges "took exception" to his victim liking a Facebook post

A man who beat and strangled a woman for liking a post on Facebook has been jailed for nine years.

Daniel Bridges, 35, forced his victim into his flat after the assault and told her she could not leave due to her visible facial injuries.

Police said Bridges, of Whitstable in Kent, "took exception to [his victim] liking someone's social media post".

He was found guilty at Canterbury Crown Court of false imprisonment and two counts of assault.

Police forced their way into Bridges' flat in Station Road on 1 November 2018 after a friend of the victim called police, having received a text asking for help.