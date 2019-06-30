Image copyright Isle of Thanet News Image caption Police were called to Margate in Kent at about 13:15 BST on Saturday

A boy has been injured during an "altercation" on a beach involving about 50 people on the hottest day of the year.

Police were called to Margate in Kent at about 13:15 BST on Saturday and arrested a man on suspicion of racially aggravated assault.

The beach was filled with people as temperatures reached up to 30C.

The 43-year-old man, from St Albans in Hertfordshire, has been released under investigation, Kent Police said.