Margate brawl: Man arrested over fight on beach
- 30 June 2019
A boy has been injured during an "altercation" on a beach involving about 50 people on the hottest day of the year.
Police were called to Margate in Kent at about 13:15 BST on Saturday and arrested a man on suspicion of racially aggravated assault.
The beach was filled with people as temperatures reached up to 30C.
The 43-year-old man, from St Albans in Hertfordshire, has been released under investigation, Kent Police said.