Image copyright kent police Image caption Hogg initially blamed the laptop's content on a dead uncle

A sex offender who hid a laptop with 1,000 indecent images of children on behind a toilet has been jailed.

In March police were called to an address in Larkfield where Russell Hogg had been staying, following a report the device had been discovered by people trying to fix a broken toilet.

Hogg, 59, had previously pleaded guilty to making indecent photographs of children, Kent Police said.

He was jailed for two and a half years at Maidstone Crown Court on Tuesday.

He will remain on the sex offenders' register indefinitely.

When Hogg was arrested he was found to have breached the terms of a sexual harm prevention order, relating to previous offences and which restricted his use of electronic devices.

'Appalling abuse'

During his initial police interview he admitted using the laptop, which was hidden behind a wooden panel, but denied it was his, claiming it belonged to a deceased uncle.

Hogg also denied carrying out any searches relating to indecent images, police said.

During a subsequent hearing he admitted breaching a sexual harm prevention order and making indecent photographs of children.

Det Con Wes Marston said: "Hogg is a repeat offender who was subject to strict conditions forbidding access to devices which could be used to store digital images.

"He was visited on a number of occasions by our officers to check he was not in breach of these conditions and clearly went to great lengths to conceal the laptop.

"The material people like Hogg seek and downloaded will have resulted from real children suffering appalling abuse."