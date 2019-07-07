Image caption More than 40 migrants crossed the English Channel in two days

Ten suspected migrants thought to have crossed the English Channel by boat have been found in Kent.

The group, who said they were Iranian, were found in the Kingsdown area on Saturday and transferred to immigration officials, the Home Office said.

Earlier in the day, 11 migrants in a small inflatable boat were intercepted by Border Force officials as they headed towards the Kent coast.

On Friday, 22 migrants crossed the Channel in two dinghies.

A note on terminology: The BBC uses the term migrant to refer to all people on the move who have yet to complete the legal process of claiming asylum. This group includes people fleeing war-torn countries, who are likely to be granted refugee status, as well as people who are seeking jobs and better lives, who governments are likely to rule are economic migrants.

