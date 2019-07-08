Image copyright Khalid Lone Image caption Firefighters tackled the blaze at the house in Chatham

A cannabis factory has been discovered during a house fire.

Firefighters were called to the blaze which had started in the roof of a property in Chatham, Kent, on Sunday morning.

A spokesman for Kent Police confirmed a cannabis cultivation was uncovered but said no arrests had been made.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called at 09:00 BST and searched the home in Grosvenor Avenue but no injuries had been reported.

The fire was put out by 11:15 and investigators believe it was caused by an electrical fault.