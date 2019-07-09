Image copyright Emily Bushby Image caption CCTV images captured the burglars with a machete in Emily Bushby's garden

A mother said her family was "lucky" to have been out on the school run when machete-wielding burglars ransacked her home.

The house in Washneys Road, Knockholt near Sevenoaks, was targeted at about 15:50 BST on Monday, Kent Police said.

Two people broke into the house through a back door and stole a number of items, a force spokesman added.

Emily Bushby said she was getting a puncture fixed and her father and step-daughter were on the school pick-up.

Ms Bushby said she and her family all arrived at home slightly later than usual in their separate cars.

"Luckily I was meant to be on the school run but had had a puncture so me and the kids were out," she said.

Emily Bushy said she hoped someone would recognise the burglars' tracksuits

She posted CCTV images on Facebook in an effort to track down the burglars, calling them "complete scum".

"Let's see if anyone recognises these tracksuits," Ms Bushby said.

Police have asked anyone who has any information to contact them.

