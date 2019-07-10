Image copyright Family handout Image caption George Low had worked in Ayia Napa but was visiting at the time he was killed

Two men suspected of killing a British man who was attacked while on holiday in Cyprus are thought to be in Turkey, an MP says.

George Low, 22, from Dartford, Kent, was stabbed to death in the resort town of Ayia Napa in August 2016.

Sitting at the Archbishop's Palace in Maidstone, an inquest into his death heard statements from those who had been with Mr Low when he was stabbed.

The coroner, Roger Hatch, recorded the death as unlawful killing.

Two suspects, Sali Ahmet and Mehmet Akpinar, fled to the northern, Turkish-controlled, part of the island but the Turkish Cypriot authorities refused to hand them over to the Greek Cypriot south and both were allowed to leave the country.

Gareth Johnson, the Conservative MP for Dartford, said: "We understand these two [men] are now in Turkey and I have met with the Turkish ambassador."

He said Kent Police were working with Turkish authorities who were trying to find the two men.

A post mortem examination had found Mr Low had cuts on his back, and a stab wound in the neck.

It is believed he died before arriving at hospital.

Image caption Ben Barker was also stabbed in the attack

Mr Low's friend Ben Barker, 24, was also stabbed but survived.

In November, the inquest in Paralimni in southern Cyprus heard the pair were attacked from behind by men with knives as they walked down the street.

Two knives believed to have been used in the attack were recovered by police, and DNA was recovered.

Mr Low's parents said it had been "very harrowing" reliving the final moment's of their son's life during the inquest.

