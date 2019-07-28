A 21-year-old man has been arrested after a woman was raped at a Kent pub.

Detectives said the woman was attacked late on Saturday at a pub in The Forstal, Mersham, near Ashford.

The man who was arrested remains in custody while inquiries continue, Kent Police said as they appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Det Insp Tristan Hardiman said: "There would have been a lot of people around the area during the evening."