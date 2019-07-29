Image copyright Kent Police

An ex-PC has been jailed for falsely claiming he was attacked by a group of armed men in a church yard.

Michael Tovell said he was hit with baseball bats and wooden planks in Ramsgate, Kent, on 2 February 2018.

However, he was arrested after colleagues discovered "inconsistencies" in his story and could find no evidence of his alleged attackers on CCTV.

He was jailed for 15 months after being found guilty at Canterbury Crown Court of perverting the court of justice.

Kent Police said that Tovell, of Margate Road, Ramsgate, was heard on his radio to shout: "Get back. I'm Taser trained. Put it down."

Two colleagues arrived on the scene within 30 seconds and carried out a search, but could not find anyone in the immediate area.

Tovell was dismissed by Kent Police in July following a misconduct hearing.

Ass Chf Cons Tim Smith said: "Perverting the course of justice is a serious offence and in this case it means time officers should have dedicated to legitimate victims was wasted investigating a false allegation.

"Tovell's decision to make up being attacked by a group of men not only has a profound impact on the public and its confidence in policing, but also on his colleagues, some of whom have been assaulted while on duty."