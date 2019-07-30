Image copyright PA Media Image caption Police say the death is not suspicious

A prisoner died in his burning cell as officers attempted to break in and save him.

Christian Hinkley, 33, was serving 18 years at Swaleside Prison, Kent, for attacking his ex-girlfriend.

Staff were alerted to smoke in the cell but were unable to open the door, according to the Prison Service.

A spokesman said there had been nobody else inside when fire broke out on Monday. The Prisons and Probation Ombudsman is investigating the death.

Officers at the Category B jail on the Isle of Sheppey were "unable to gain immediate access" to the cell, the entrance to which is believed to have been deliberately blocked.

Mr Hinkley, of Cliftonville, Kent, was jailed in April 2017 for wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm and beating his former girlfriend.

He had served just over two years of the minimum 14 years ordered by his trial judge.

Police and fire officers are investigating.

A Kent Police spokesman said: "The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner."