Police have renewed their appeal for information after a woman was raped at a Kent pub.

Detectives said the woman was attacked late on Saturday 27 July at a pub in The Forstal, Mersham, near Ashford, while a beer festival was under way.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested and bailed until 20 August while inquiries continue.

Det Insp Tristan Hardiman, of Kent Police, put out a fresh call for witnesses to come forward.