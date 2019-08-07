Image caption Leslie Stelfox's medals were also stolen in 2014

World War Two medals belonging to a 106-year-old veteran have been stolen for a second time.

Leslie Stelfox, who served in the 7th Armoured Division better known as the Desert Rats, first had them stolen when his flat was burgled in 2014.

The medals were returned two months later but they were stolen from Mr Stelfox's home in Sittingbourne, Kent, again on Saturday.

Kent Police appealed for anyone with information to contact the force.

Mr Stelfox was in his garden watering the plants when his flat was burgled on Saturday afternoon.

Image caption Some of the medals have Leslie Stelfox's war service number on the back

His grandson Lee Stelfox said the medals - which include General Service, the 1945 Star, Italian Star and North Africa Star - hold no value in terms of money but are hugely sentimental to his grandfather.

He said: "My grandad is devastated. He has a little bit of dementia and has lived on his own for 30 years. It has shaken him."

Some of the medals have Mr Stelfox's war service number on the back - 4124264.

World War One medals belonging to Mr Stelfox's father Arthur were also taken, along with other items including a wallet.

PC Hannah Cooper said: "We are very keen to speak to anyone who might have information about who is responsible for this offence which has deprived the victim of some items of sentimental value."

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.