Image copyright Gareth Doodes Image caption Ferries at Dover have been delayed by up to five hours

Passengers are stuck on cross-Channel ferries as the Port of Dover operates a "one ship in, one ship out" policy due to high winds.

"Highly unusual" gusts have delayed crossings between Dover and Calais by up to five hours, with tugs set to be sent into the port, P&O Ferries said.

Meanwhile, train passengers across the UK are facing disruption caused by winds and flooding.

And adverse weather conditions have led to scores of events being cancelled.

In Scotland, passengers on five trains were trapped for a time after heavy rain caused the temporary closure of the West Coast mainline.

Network Rail said water levels had risen a foot above the track between Penrith North Lakes and Lockerbie.

Services were also suspended between Lewes and Haywards Heath due to a fallen tree blocking the line, Southern said.

Image copyright Southern Image caption A fallen tree at Cooksbridge stopped trains running between Lewes and Haywards Heath

Trains to London from Kent were suspended for about two hours, while a tree was removed from the line in Newington, Southeastern said.

And high winds have toppled trees in London and Norwich, blocking a number of roads.

Image copyright Angus Wyatt Image caption A vehicle is trapped beneath a tree in London's Russell Square

Image copyright Ayub Zumla Image caption Fire crews are at the scene in Russell Square

Image copyright Lindsey George Image caption A road through Norwich is blocked by a fallen tree

At the Boomtown Fair in Winchester, dozens of tents were wrecked overnight after strong winds tore through the festival's campsites.

While in Ascot, damage to the stage for a concert at the racecourse due to be held later featuring Jessie J and Tinie Tempah led to it being cancelled.

Organisers of Bristol's hot-air balloon festival were also forced to temporarily close the site.

In a statement on the event's Facebook page, organisers said they hoped to reopen the event for the final day on Sunday.

Events at the Blackpool Air Show on Saturday were also cancelled due to strong winds and heavy rain, but plans for Sunday are expected to go ahead from 13:30 BST.

A yellow weather warning is in place covering southern and central England as far north as Blackpool, Huddersfield and Grimsby, the Met Office said.

Chief meteorologist Neil Armstrong said summer storms were more likely to cause disruption because "more people are likely to be outdoors, especially by the coast".

"Additionally, with trees in full leaf they are more vulnerable to being brought down by strong winds," he added.

