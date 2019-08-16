Image copyright Steven Ford Image caption Jake and Chloe Ford died on Boxing Day

A mother who drowned her twins in an act of "revenge" against her estranged husband has been given a ten-year sentence.

Samantha Ford, 38, killed 23-month-old Jake and Chloe on Boxing Day after their father Steven Ford left her.

Ford denied murder but prosecutors at the Old Bailey accepted her earlier guilty plea to manslaughter by diminished responsibility.

Mr Justice Edis said Ford would begin her sentence in a psychiatric hospital.

She will complete her sentence in jail after receiving treatment, he said.

'I've killed my babies'

The twins' bodies were found in a house in Margate, Kent, after Ford had tried to take her own life.

She was in the grip of acute depression when she drove without a seatbelt at about 100mph into the back of a lorry.

The court heard she told police: "I've killed my babies. Please let me die."

Image caption Toys were left outside the twins' house after their deaths

Ford had been angry about leaving her affluent lifestyle in Qatar for Charing, Kent, last year, prosecutors said.

In November, the couple split and Ford moved to a rented house in Castle Drive, Margate.

She had sent multiple text messages to her estranged husband, including one which read: "You have ripped my world apart".

"She was very upset that the relationship had broken down and didn't like the idea of becoming a single mother," prosecutor Tom Kark QC said.

A psychiatrist told the court Ford had killed her children in an act of "retaliation and punishment" against Mr Ford.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.