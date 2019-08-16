Image copyright Google Image caption West Kent College, along with Ashford, has entered administration

A college with two sites in Kent has been placed into administration.

West Kent and Ashford College (WKAC) applied to be placed in administration earlier this month.

The application was approved at the High Court as WKAC said it looked to "secure the long-term future of further education for the communities it serves".

WKAC says all courses will continue as normal and students should still apply to enrol for 2019.

A petition for WKAC - which is part of the Hadlow Group - to be placed into administration was filed at the Business and Property Courts on 6 August.

In July the Further Education Commissioner had recommended East Kent College Group should take on WKAC's facilities in Ashford, while North Kent College should take on WKAC's facilities in Tonbridge.

'Long-term solution'

WKAC chair Martin Doel said: "While finances have been stabilised over recent months, the college is faced with exceptional outstanding liabilities and would be insolvent without external support.

"Entering education administration would provide the college with an effective means of implementing the recommendations in the Further Education Commissioner's Options Review, which are aimed at obtaining a long-term sustainable solution for the existing provision offered by the college."

Earlier this year Hadlow College, also part of the Hadlow Group, was placed in administration.

The college's executive and deputy executive resigned as the Further Education Commissioner launched an investigation into financial irregularities.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.