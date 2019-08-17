Search for child missing in River Stour in Sandwich
A search operation has been launched after a young child fell into a river in Kent.
A Coastguard helicopter, an inshore lifeboat, firefighters and police are hunting for the child, who fell into the River Stour in Sandwich at about 13:30 BST.
Kent Fire and Rescue Service said the child fell into the river close to Richborough Road and the A256.