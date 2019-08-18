Image copyright Google Image caption The six-year-old boy has been missing since falling into the River Stour on Saturday

Rescue teams are to resume the search for a six-year-old boy who fell into a river in Kent on Saturday.

The child disappeared in the River Stour in Sandwich, close to Richborough Road and the A256, at about 13:30 BST.

The search, which involved a coastguard helicopter, inshore lifeboat, firefighters and police, was called off at 22:00 BST due to poor light.

Local people offering assistance were given briefings on how to help search for the boy safely.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service assistant director Chris Colgan said: "We're all incredibly grateful to everyone who has given everything to try and locate this little boy.

"Our thoughts are with him and his family at this very difficult and emotional time.

"We have issued some safety advice about keeping clear of the river's edge, staying on the main tracks, working in groups and never alone, and please make sure you are equipped with a phone and torches."