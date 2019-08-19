Image copyright Chloee Martin Image caption Lucas Dobson fell into the River Stour in Sandwich at lunchtime on Saturday

The search for a six-year-old boy who fell into a river in Kent while fishing has resumed.

Search teams worked to find Lucas Dobson until darkness stopped them at about 22:00 BST on Sunday.

A spokesman for Kent Police said officers were now searching again. Kent Fire and Rescue and Margate Coastguard Rescue Team are assisting.

Lucas slipped into the River Stour in Sandwich at 13:30 BST on Saturday and has not been seen since.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Rescue teams searched for Lucas on the River Stour all day on Sunday

On Sunday, Supt Amanda Tillotson said given how much time had passed, there was "unlikely" to be a positive outcome.

More than 100 emergency services workers and 200 volunteers took part in a search for Lucas over the weekend.

Rescuers, including police divers, resumed their efforts early on Sunday after a hunt involving the coastguard helicopter on Saturday.

Asked how likely it was Lucas would be found alive, Supt Tillotson said: "Obviously as time has gone on... I think it is unlikely, unfortunately.

"But, we will continue to search and obviously I would like to have a positive outcome - I would like to find Lucas.

"We are getting increasingly concerned with the amount of time that has gone on."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Volunteers searching for Lucas Dobson have been attending briefings from the fire service

Rescue teams in canoes have searched dense vegetation on the riverbanks, while police officers also used sonar equipment.

Lucas's aunt, Maciee Stanford, thanked people for their support and said "we just need to find Lucas".

She said he had slipped and fallen between a jetty and a boat while out fishing with his family.

Three adults - including his father - jumped into the river to try to save him, but Lucas was swept away by the strong current, according to Ms Stanford.

"We appreciate everything everyone has done," she said.

"It's so overwhelming to see our community come together and help us - we could not thank you all enough for everything."

Ms Stanford said: "Not knowing is the hardest bit."